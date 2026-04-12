Gavi News: Makes first start since injury

Gavi registered two tackles (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

After a series of substitute appearances following his return from a lengthy absence, including coming on at halftime in the previous outing against Atletico Madrid, Gavi was handed his first start of the season and made an immediate impression. The midfielder looked sharp throughout, completing 40 passes, winning five fouls, and contributing defensively with two tackles and one clearance.