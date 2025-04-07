Gavi News: Nets lone goal for Barca
Gavi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.
Gavi was the lone goal scorer for Barcelona on Saturday, while also securing his first goal of the season. He has maintained a rotational role in the midfield following his return from ACL surgery, making 10 La Liga starts in 18 appearances.
