Gavi News: Receives full green light

Gavi (knee) officially received the green light to play for Barcelona moving forward, the club posted.

Gavi was on the bench in the last game against Newcastle but was not cleared to play at the time. That is now in the past as he has received the green light and is set to log his first minutes in months after recovering from a knee injury in Sunday's clash against Sevilla. This is a major boost for the Blaugranas as he is expected to carve out a meaningful role during the final stretch of the season.