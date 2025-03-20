Gavi News: Sees time off bench since return

Gavi has appeared off the bench in his last two appearances since returning from injury.

Gavi looks to have lost some of the traction he had in the squad over the first few weeks of March, as he has now not started in his past four games on the team sheet. This is despite starting in seven of their eight games before this span, seemingly having less of a role in the squad. He will most likely be involved moving forward in a rotational role, with a chance to work into more minute depending on injuries and form.