Gavin Bazunu News: Loaned to Liege

Bazunu has been sent on loan to Standard Liege from Southampton, according to his parent club.

Bazunu will spend the rest of the season away from Southampton, joining Liege on loan. This comes after being sidelined until only recently with a torn Achilles (he made a few appearances with the U21s). He was their regular starter each of the last two seasons and will look to earn that spot back after his loan spell and regaining fitness, especially with the club set to return to the Championship as they currently sit in a relegation spot.