Geiner Martinez Injury: Forced off with head injury

Martinez was forced off with a head injury in Thursday's 2-0 Leagues Cup loss to Santos Laguna, according to Joe Tansey of Union Soccer Blog.

Martinez has made four starts among seven appearances for Philadelphia Union this season since joining from Uruguayan club Juventud in February, totaling 458 minutes without a goal or assist. Head injuries always warrant extra caution, and further clarity on his condition and any concussion protocol should emerge in the coming days.