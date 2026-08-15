Geiner Martinez Injury: Out due to concussion protocol
Martinez (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against New York City FC.
Martinez was forced off earlier this week in the Leagues Cup due to an apparent head injury, so it's not surprising to see him being ruled out due to a concussion. The absence of the defender won't have much fantasy impact, as he's been limited to just seven appearances (four starts) and 458 minutes of play in the current MLS campaign.
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