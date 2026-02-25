Gelson Martins News: Seven crosses in tie

Martins generated two shots (one on goal) and seven crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Martins' best look came in the 63rd minute when he sliced inside from the right flank and uncorked a shot from the edge of the box, only to see it blocked before it could truly test the keeper. The winger fired off another attempt and whipped in seven crosses, staying active and involved throughout, but he ultimately couldn't tilt the match the way he would've hoped as the team pushed for a spot in the next round.