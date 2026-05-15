Gennaro Borrelli Injury: Probable for Torino match

Borrelli (thigh) returned to full training Friday, Cagliari announced.

Borrelli will be back from a two-game absence Sunday, barring a late setback or an abundance of caution by the staff. His role has been inconsistent throughout the campaign. He'll compete with Paul Mendy, Michael Folorunsho, Sebastiano Esposito and a pair of midfielders, depending on the scheme. He has scored once and notched three shots (two on target) and two chances created in his last four showings (two starts).