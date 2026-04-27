Gennaro Borrelli Injury: Scores and subs off against Atalanta

Borrelli scored one goal off the bench to go with two shots (one on goal) before leaving Monday's match versus Atalanta at the 77th minute because of a thigh issue, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

Borrelli made an immediate impact off the bench, punching it home from point-blank range after the goalie denied a teammate, but couldn't complete the game due to a muscular injury. Paul Mendy (thigh) also left early in this one. Both will be assessed before Sunday's away game versus Bologna. Andrea Belotti and Semih Kilicsoy are the other strikers in the squad.