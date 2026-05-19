Gennaro Borrelli News: DNP in Torino game

Borrelli (thigh) wasn't deployed in Sunday's 2-1 win over Torino.

Borrelli returned from a two-week absence, but the coach made different choices up front, rolling with Paul Mendy and Sebastiano Esposito for the most part. He'll try to find minutes in the season finale against Milan on Sunday. He has found the target once and added three shots (two on target), two chances created and six fouls drawn in his last four appearances (two starts) in between injuries.