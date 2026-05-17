Gennaro Borrelli News: Included for Sunday match
Borrelli (thigh) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Torino, according to the club.
Borrelli's return to the matchday squad ends a two-game absence following the thigh issue, with the forward having returned to full training Friday. He will compete with Paul Mendy, Michael Folorunsho and Sebastiano Esposito for a role in the lineup depending on the scheme, having scored once and registered three shots and two chances created across his last four appearances.
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