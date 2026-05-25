Gennaro Borrelli News: Scores one goal

Borrelli scored one goal to go with five shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus AC Milan.

Borrelli delivered the most consequential goal of the entire Serie A final day in Sunday's 2-1 win at San Siro, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the box in the first half after AC Milan failed to clear a Cagliari corner to level the score just 18 minutes after Alexis Saelemaekers' opener, while also attempting five shots in the match. Borrelli ends the 2025-26 Serie A season with five goals and one assist across 27 appearances, finishing as his side's second-leading scorer during the campaign.