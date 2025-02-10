Geny Injury: Misses out Friday

Geny was out for Friday's 1-1 draw against Porto due to an injury, according to manager Rui Borges. "[He] has recovered very well, but is out of the game."

Geny will be a late call for Tuesday's UCL contest, as the attacker sat out their derby match Friday due to an undisclosed injury. However, he has trained and has been claimed to have recovered well, leaving him some room to make the squad Tuesday. He has started in six of his eight UCL appearnces this season while notching one goal, so they will hope for his availability.