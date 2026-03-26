Geny News: Continues regular role

Geny has started in the past six UCL games for his club.

Geny has found himself in a regular role for this UCL campaign, as the midfielder continues to find time on the right flank. He has started in seven of their 10 contests thus far, scoring a goal and an assist, but both came in league-stage play. He will now need to see some big plays and make a difference as his club enters the final eight, facing Arsenal as they move forward.