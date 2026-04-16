Geny News: Two shots Wednesday

Geny had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Arsenal.

Geny, who was Sporting's most threatening attacker in the first leg, struggled to find his form in Wednesday's scoreless draw. He managed two shots but didn't put either on target as he and the attack only managed one shot on target throughout the contest. He was subbed off in the 71st minute for Geovany Quenda.