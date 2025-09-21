Kondogbia hasn't trained since the game against Real Madrid in the Champions League as the midfielder is dealing with a calf injury that will sideline him for the Classique against Paris Saint-Germain. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine if he can return for upcoming fixtures. Kondogbia has started the last two games and emerged as a surprise leader in the OM midfield, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI with Angel expected to regain a starting role.