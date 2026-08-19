Geoffrey Kondogbia Injury: Sits out training as precaution
Kondogbia (undisclosed) worked in the gym and did not train with the group Wednesday as a precaution, according to coach Bruno Genesio. "Kondogbia worked in the gym and did not train as a precaution."
Kondogbia's absence from the session adds another name to Marseille's list of fitness concerns just days before the season opener against Strasbourg. Should he be unavailable, Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley could be in line to start in central defense in his place. Kondogbia is expected to be given the coming days to prove his fitness before a decision is made on his involvement. His situation will be one of several to track as Marseille finalize their defensive options for the opener.
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