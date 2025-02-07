Geoffrey Kondogbia Injury: Training normally with team

Kondogbia (calf) has been spotted in team training this week and is very close to returning to action since he is back with the squad, as reported by Karim Attab of Maritima Medias.

Kondogbia has missed the last five games with a calf injury and has been absent from Marseille's back three. His athleticism and passing from deep are key defensive assets, and his return would help stabilize the squad. If he remains out or doesn't start Sunday, Derek Cornelius is likely to fill in again.