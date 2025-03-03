Geoffrey Kondogbia News: Busy defensively against Nantes

Kondogbia recorded four tackles (three won), three clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Nantes.

Kondogbia started for the second straight match due to suspensions and was active defensively in the back three. Against Nantes, he recorded four tackles and two interceptions, matching two season highs. He also drew three fouls, the most in a game this season. With Derek Cornelius returning from suspension, Kondogbia's place in the lineup against Lens on Saturday is uncertain as both will likely compete for the starting spot.