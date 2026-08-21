Geoffrey Kondogbia News: Cleared his fitness concern

Kondogbia is part of Marseille's squad for Friday's season opener against Strasbourg, the club announced.

Kondogbia had worked in the gym rather than train with the group earlier in the week as a precaution, a decision that added to the club's list of fitness concerns heading into the opener, but his inclusion in the matchday squad now resolves that uncertainty. He's expected to be in the mix for a starting role in central defense alongside Derek Cornelius or Egan Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley after Leonardo Balerdi was ruled out with a calf issue.