Geoffrey Kondogbia News: Features in friendly

Kondogbia (quadriceps) featured 45 minutes in the second half of Sunday's 5-0 victory in the friendly against Excelsior Maassluis, confirming his return from injury.

Kondogbia had fire in his legs on Sunday during the friendly game against Excelsior Maassluis, playing in the midfield for the first time in months, his natural position as Marseille recruited in the backline to allow him to play higher up the field heading into the 2025/26 season. Good news for the Phoceans, the Central African midfielder looked fit, confirming that his quadriceps injury from the end of last season is fully recovered and that he is now fit to play for Marseille. With the addition of Angel in the midfield, Kondogbia could likely see some decreased playing time with OM, although he will remain an important player in the squad when European games arrive.