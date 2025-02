Kondogbia (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Angers.

Kondogbia will look to make his first appearance on the pitch since Dec 14 after missing the last month and a half with a calf injury. He is not fit enough to get the start, however will look to make a slow return to his starting center back role, having made 12 starts in 13 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.