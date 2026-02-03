Abbott is a 20-year-old defensive midfielder who spent the first half of the season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, where he made 15 appearances and scored once in all competitions. He made his Premier League debut at Leeds United on the final day of the 2022\/23 season and later captained the Under-21s to the Premier League 2 title in 2023\/24 after winning the Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup double. Abbott also enjoyed a full loan spell at Notts County last season, scoring six goals across 44 appearances in all competitions. He has now joined Mansfield on loan for the remainder of the 2025\/26 season, linking up with fellow Academy product Oliver Irow.