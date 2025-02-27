George Campbell Injury: Not training, could be out Saturday

Campbell (undisclosed) wasn't present in Thursday's training session and might not be available to face Minnesota United on Saturday, Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses reports.

Campbell started, went the full 90 and recorded an assist in the 3-2 loss to Atlanta United in the season opener, but now he's in danger of missing out Round 2 altogether due to an undisclosed injury. If that's the case, then expect Fernando Alvarez to replace him at center-back.