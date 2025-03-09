George Campbell Injury: Still not training

Campbell (groin) was not seen training with the team Tuesday as he was not an option during the 2-0 loss to Vancouver, per Syd Fw of BMP Sports Network.

Campbell is still not training on the grass as he continues to recover from a groin injury. He's only played in one match to open the campaign, recording four interceptions with three clearances against Atlanta. In the meantine, Ousman Jabang will remain at center back in his place in the starting XI.