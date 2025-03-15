George Campbell News: Starting against DC United

Campbell (groin) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's visit to D.C. United.

Campbell is expected to play a center-back spot alongside Joel Waterman and Luca Petrasso in his return from a minor issue. During his lone appearance of the season prior to this game, Campbell racked up 41 accurate passes, four interceptions and three clearances across 90 minutes of play, so he'll look to deliver similar numbers in upcoming fixtures.