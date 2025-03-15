Fantasy Soccer
George Campbell headshot

George Campbell News: Starting against DC United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Campbell (groin) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's visit to D.C. United.

Campbell is expected to play a center-back spot alongside Joel Waterman and Luca Petrasso in his return from a minor issue. During his lone appearance of the season prior to this game, Campbell racked up 41 accurate passes, four interceptions and three clearances across 90 minutes of play, so he'll look to deliver similar numbers in upcoming fixtures.

George Campbell
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
