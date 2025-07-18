George Campbell News: Transfers to West Brom

Campbell has completed a transfer to West Brom from Montreal, according to his former club.

Campbell is seeing the end of his time with Montreal after two and a half seasons with the club, with the defender being sent to England to join West Brom. He started in 15 of his 16 appearances this season, continuing in the starting role he held during his tenure with the club. He will now hope he can see the same success across the pond, looking to see decent time when the start of the season comes around in August.