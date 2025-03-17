George Hirst News: Scores late header

Hirst scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Nottingham Forest

Hirst entered the fray for the final 11 minutes Saturday and rose to head home a consolation goal in second half stoppage time of Ipswich Town's resounding 4-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The goal was the second of the campaign for Ipswich Town's back-up striker who has scored twice and supplied one assist over 17 Premier League appearances (one start). Hirst has made the mostly of his limited opportunities this season, scoring one goal in each of his three starting opportunities across all competitions.