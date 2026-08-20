George Hirst News: Transfers to Stoke City
Hirst completed a permanent transfer from Ipswich Town to Stoke City on Thursday.
Hirst was expected to have a backup role in Ipswich's return to the Premier League, but the move to Stoke ensures he'll continue to have a prominent role in the Championship. During his three-and-a-half years as a Town player, George scored 30 goals in 125 appearances while helping the team win three promotions, two of them to the Premier League.
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