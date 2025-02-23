George Ilenikhena News: Another shot on target

Ilenikhena had three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lille.

Ilenikhena entered as a sub for Maghnes Akliouche in the 66th minute of play and went on to log at least 20 minutes of playing time for a second consecutive league game and the 14th time in 18 league appearances this season. He also logged three shots for a second consecutive league game and is up to a total of six shots and four shots on target over that stretch.