George Ilenikhena News: Nets brace in blowout win
Ilenikhena scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 7-1 victory against Nantes.
Ilenikhena played for the first time since Dec. 18 but made sure to make his presence felt in this one, netting two goals in a short-lived 29-minute came off the bench. He's not going to be this prolific on a regular basis, though, and his fantasy upside won't increase too much as long as he continues to play off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now