George Ilenikhena News: Nets brace in blowout win

Ilenikhena scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 7-1 victory against Nantes.

Ilenikhena played for the first time since Dec. 18 but made sure to make his presence felt in this one, netting two goals in a short-lived 29-minute came off the bench. He's not going to be this prolific on a regular basis, though, and his fantasy upside won't increase too much as long as he continues to play off the bench.