George Ilenikhena News: Scores off bench

Ilenikhena scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Benfica.

Ilenikhena scored just one minute after coming on. He thought he had forced extra time, but Benfica equalized minutes later to end Monaco's hopes. It was his second Champions League goal of the season despite not starting, showing he can make an impact off the bench. His next chance to play will be Saturday against Lille.