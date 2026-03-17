Georges Mikautadze News: Active upfront in draw

Mikautadze registered three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Mikautadze didn't find the back of the net, but the Georgia international was a constant threat to the opposing defensive line. Mikautadze has failed to score in his last four appearances, but with multiple shots in three of those contests, it seems a matter of time he finds the back of the net once again.