Georges Mikautadze News: Active upfront in draw
Mikautadze registered three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.
Mikautadze didn't find the back of the net, but the Georgia international was a constant threat to the opposing defensive line. Mikautadze has failed to score in his last four appearances, but with multiple shots in three of those contests, it seems a matter of time he finds the back of the net once again.
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