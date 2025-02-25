Fantasy Soccer
Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Assists off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Mikautadze delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target) and created two chances after coming off the bench during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikautadze was brought in the 80th minute as part of a double substitution and made an immediate impact, assisting Rayan Cherki for the goal that put his side back in contention just three minutes later and being involved in other dangerous plays despite the short playing time. The forward, who was coming off scoring in back-to-back starts, will hope this performance leads him to play more minutes during upcoming contests.

Georges Mikautadze
Lyon
