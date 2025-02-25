Georges Mikautadze News: Assists off bench in loss

Mikautadze delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target) and created two chances after coming off the bench during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikautadze was brought in the 80th minute as part of a double substitution and made an immediate impact, assisting Rayan Cherki for the goal that put his side back in contention just three minutes later and being involved in other dangerous plays despite the short playing time. The forward, who was coming off scoring in back-to-back starts, will hope this performance leads him to play more minutes during upcoming contests.