Georges Mikautadze News: Breaks scoring drought

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Reims.

Mikautadze slid home a ball at the far post in second half stoppage time Sunday to give Lyon their fourth goal in their decisive 4-0 victory over Reims. The goal marked the first for the attacker since mid-December. Mikautadze has been used sparingly in Ligue 1 action this season, making 21 appearances but just seven starts. Over his most recent five appearances (three starts) across all competitions, he has scored once, assisted once and created three chances