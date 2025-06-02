Georges Mikautadze News: Decent first season with Lyon

Mikautadze played 45 matches for Lyon across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

Mikautadze's contributions added a new dimension to Lyon's attack for his first season with his heart club, offering 11 league goals and a career-high six assists. His ability to find the net and create opportunities made the former Metz player a valuable asset for the team throughout the season. With continued development and the departures in the frontline of the Gones ahead of next season, he should become a key figure in the team's offensive plans and leadership.