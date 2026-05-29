Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Finds back net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:21am

Mikautadze scored one goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Villarreal.

Mikautadze ends the season with consecutive games with a goal, as he scored last appearance against Sevilla, then scored again Sunday in the 40th minute against Atletico. That said, he has three goal contributions in his last two appearances of the season. The forward ended a decent first season at Villarreal, recording 13 goals and six assists in 32 appearances (23 starts).

Georges Mikautadze
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georges Mikautadze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georges Mikautadze See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024