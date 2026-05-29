Georges Mikautadze News: Finds back net

Mikautadze scored one goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Villarreal.

Mikautadze ends the season with consecutive games with a goal, as he scored last appearance against Sevilla, then scored again Sunday in the 40th minute against Atletico. That said, he has three goal contributions in his last two appearances of the season. The forward ended a decent first season at Villarreal, recording 13 goals and six assists in 32 appearances (23 starts).