Georges Mikautadze News: Goal, assist in win

Mikautadze scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and three chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Real Sociedad.

Mikautadze was brilliant throughout Friday's clash, scoring and assisting in a top-half showdown. The striker caused issues for the backline throughout the match and was a real difference maker. He will hope to build on this as Villarreal look to continue their push for a Champions League spot led by Mikautadze.