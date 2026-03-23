Georges Mikautadze News: Goal, assist in win
Mikautadze scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and three chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Real Sociedad.
Mikautadze was brilliant throughout Friday's clash, scoring and assisting in a top-half showdown. The striker caused issues for the backline throughout the match and was a real difference maker. He will hope to build on this as Villarreal look to continue their push for a Champions League spot led by Mikautadze.
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