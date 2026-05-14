Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Logs goal, assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mikautadze scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Sevilla.

The forward had a strong start to the game but Villarreal could not hold onto its early lead against Sevilla. Mikautadze is set up well to exploit a Rayo Vallecano side which has been fairly solid defensively, allowing just 43 goals in domestic play.

Georges Mikautadze
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georges Mikautadze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georges Mikautadze See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024