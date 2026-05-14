Georges Mikautadze News: Logs goal, assist
Mikautadze scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Sevilla.
The forward had a strong start to the game but Villarreal could not hold onto its early lead against Sevilla. Mikautadze is set up well to exploit a Rayo Vallecano side which has been fairly solid defensively, allowing just 43 goals in domestic play.
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