Georges Mikautadze News: Scores against Getafe

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Getafe.

Mikautadze started on the bench but still made a major impact, scoring his side's only goal from a rebound inside the box. He has now scored in back to back league matches, and his return of seven goals and four assists in just 12 starts is highly impressive. Despite it being a frustrating performance overall for Villarreal, he made the most of his opportunity and continues to show strong attacking efficiency. He will look to build on that momentum in the next fixture against Levante, who sit 19th, where he could push his way back into the starting lineup.