Georges Mikautadze News: Scores, assists twice in win
Mikautadze scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Le Havre.
Mikautadze subbed on in the second half and scored in the 82nd minute to give Lyon the 3-2 lead with his 11th goal in the season. The forward also assisted twice to help them earn the comeback win and now has seven assists in 35 appearances (15 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now