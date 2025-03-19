Georges Mikautadze News: Scores, assists twice in win

Mikautadze scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Le Havre.

Mikautadze subbed on in the second half and scored in the 82nd minute to give Lyon the 3-2 lead with his 11th goal in the season. The forward also assisted twice to help them earn the comeback win and now has seven assists in 35 appearances (15 starts).