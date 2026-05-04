Georges Mikautadze News: Scores brace
Mikautadze scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 win over Levante.
Mikautadze netted his first multi-scoring game of the season. He's been decent of late with three goals and one assist in the last six matches, recording 18 shots (six on target), 10 crosses and three tackle made in that span.
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