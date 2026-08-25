Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Scores from the penalty spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Mikautadze scored the second Villarreal goal from the penalty spot to give them a 2-1 lead before drawing 2-2. The attacker had assisted in the first game and also created a chance in this game. With five shots and two on target, he has total nine shots with four on target through the first two games.

Georges Mikautadze
Villarreal
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