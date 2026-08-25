Georges Mikautadze News: Scores from the penalty spot
Mikautadze scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Atlético Madrid.
Mikautadze scored the second Villarreal goal from the penalty spot to give them a 2-1 lead before drawing 2-2. The attacker had assisted in the first game and also created a chance in this game. With five shots and two on target, he has total nine shots with four on target through the first two games.
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