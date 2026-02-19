Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Scores loan goal of match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Levante.

Mikautadze would find the back of the net yet again for the lone goal of the match, with the forward scoring in the 57th minute. This is a third straight appearance with a goal for the forward, now with four goal contributions in their past three games. He has scored eight goals and four assists in 19 appearances (13 starts).

Georges Mikautadze
Villarreal
