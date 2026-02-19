Georges Mikautadze News: Scores loan goal of match

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Levante.

Mikautadze would find the back of the net yet again for the lone goal of the match, with the forward scoring in the 57th minute. This is a third straight appearance with a goal for the forward, now with four goal contributions in their past three games. He has scored eight goals and four assists in 19 appearances (13 starts).