Georges Mikautadze News: Scores on Friday

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-2 loss against Strasbourg.

Mikautadze scored the team's second goal in the match which was his 12th in the league campaign. He is now just one goal behind the team's leading goal scorer Alexandre Lacazette. It was the seventh occasion this season where Mikautadze registered four or more shots.