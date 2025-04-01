Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Scores on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Mikautadze scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-2 loss against Strasbourg.

Mikautadze scored the team's second goal in the match which was his 12th in the league campaign. He is now just one goal behind the team's leading goal scorer Alexandre Lacazette. It was the seventh occasion this season where Mikautadze registered four or more shots.

Georges Mikautadze
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now