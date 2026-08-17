Georges Mikautadze News: Sets up equalizer

Mikautadze assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Racing Santander.

Mikautadze stood out as Villarreal's most active and dangerous attacker, picking out Nicolas Pepe for the equalizer in stoppage time while also creating another chance and leading the team with four shots. The forward had an impressive debut season in Spain last year, netting 13 goals across 23 starts, and figures to continue as the club's top offensive threat and penalty taker in the absence of Gerard Moreno.