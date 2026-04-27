Georges Mikautadze headshot

Georges Mikautadze News: Seven crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Mikautadze recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo.

Mikautadze recorded a season-high seven crosses Sunday, though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created despite that volume. He also took five corners and two shots on the attack. He's now gone four straight contests without a goal contribution, tied for his longest drought of the season.

Georges Mikautadze
Villarreal
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