Georges Mikautadze News: Seven crosses Sunday

Mikautadze recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo.

Mikautadze recorded a season-high seven crosses Sunday, though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created despite that volume. He also took five corners and two shots on the attack. He's now gone four straight contests without a goal contribution, tied for his longest drought of the season.