Georgi Minoungou Injury: Back in full practice

Minoungou (foot) has been involved in training with the team ahead of the week three trip to St. Louis, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Minoungou was working on the sidelines earlier in the week but seems to be back to regular training Thursday. The attacker missed the previous game against Real Salt Lake, but he had only seen minutes as a substitute since September, offering an alternative to Paul Rothrock (foot) and Jesus Ferreira.