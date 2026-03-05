Georgi Minoungou headshot

Georgi Minoungou Injury: Back in full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Minoungou (foot) has been involved in training with the team ahead of the week three trip to St. Louis, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Minoungou was working on the sidelines earlier in the week but seems to be back to regular training Thursday. The attacker missed the previous game against Real Salt Lake, but he had only seen minutes as a substitute since September, offering an alternative to Paul Rothrock (foot) and Jesus Ferreira.

Georgi Minoungou
Seattle Sounders FC
