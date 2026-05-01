Georgi Minoungou Injury: Dealing with leg issue

Minoungou is doubtful for Saturday's matchup versus Houston Dynamo with a leg injury, according to the league's latest injury report.

Minoungou's injury is a concern, and his status will be monitored closely in the coming days. With Minoungou at risk of sitting out, Darren Yapi (undisclosed) could be selected on the left flank, but Alexis Manyoma will likely be ready to step in if needed. Minoungou's fantasy outlook is uncertain, and he may not have a huge upside even if he is able to play, having failed to score while providing one assist over seven appearances this season.